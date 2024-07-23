M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.59), with a volume of 18399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.46).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
