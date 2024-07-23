Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Gap Up to $474.59

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $474.59, but opened at $488.84. Lockheed Martin shares last traded at $493.40, with a volume of 449,792 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.59 and its 200 day moving average is $452.22. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

