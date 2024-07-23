Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 26.100-26.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 26.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.5 billion-$71.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.8 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $18.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.40. 449,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.22. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $493.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

