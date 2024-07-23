Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LYV
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
