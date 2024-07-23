Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

