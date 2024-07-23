Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.19

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 8251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEGH

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $657.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.