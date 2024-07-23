Lamb Weston (LW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
