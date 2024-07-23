Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.08

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 92550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

