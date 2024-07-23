Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.08

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 92550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.