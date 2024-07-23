Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.74 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.50 million and $1.74 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,201,590 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

