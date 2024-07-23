Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.26

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 578985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

