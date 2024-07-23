Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Shares Gap Down to $144.14

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.14, but opened at $139.86. Kimberly-Clark shares last traded at $139.18, with a volume of 670,826 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

