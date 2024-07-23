Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KMB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.14.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

KMB stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.