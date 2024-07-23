KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

KEY stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.