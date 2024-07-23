KeyCorp Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $171.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $143.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.41. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 144.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

