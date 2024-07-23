Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFIN. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.40.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Trading Up 7.3 %

TFIN opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.