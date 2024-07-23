KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,899 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 226% compared to the average volume of 1,811 call options.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,327 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in KBR by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in KBR by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

