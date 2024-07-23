Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 31,600.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kadant were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE KAI traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $346.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,166. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.32.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

