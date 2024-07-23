Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.04

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 2315991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

