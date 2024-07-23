JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Price Target to $18.00

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 55,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,446. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

