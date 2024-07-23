JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.60.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$31.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.10 and a 1-year high of C$31.98. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. Analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.71 per share, with a total value of C$506,715.00. In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.71 per share, with a total value of C$506,715.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

