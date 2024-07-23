JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPZ. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $520.07.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $415.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $504.13 and its 200 day moving average is $474.10. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

