JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $40.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 145,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

