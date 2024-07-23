Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Up 4%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.51 and last traded at $135.73. 28,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 309,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.88.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSPI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $19,063,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

See Also

