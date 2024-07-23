John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 31,670 shares.The stock last traded at $66.45 and had previously closed at $66.53.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

