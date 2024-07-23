John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.84

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 33902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 88,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

