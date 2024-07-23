JMP Securities Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $82.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $65.40. 931,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,470 shares of company stock worth $34,963,443 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

