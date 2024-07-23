Jito (JTO) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Jito (JTO) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Jito token can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00003717 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jito has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $281.72 million and $49.77 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,804,297.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.59708016 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $46,043,991.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

