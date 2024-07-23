Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.44

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.44 and last traded at C$32.42, with a volume of 13847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.68%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

