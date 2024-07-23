Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,509. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.