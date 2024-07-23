Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. 47,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $441.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
