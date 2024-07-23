Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 672.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $120,948,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. 1,479,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,474. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

