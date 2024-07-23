Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $50,767,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,030,000 after purchasing an additional 506,582 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. 2,601,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.