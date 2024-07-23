Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 166,845 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,845 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 380,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 369,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,201,000 after purchasing an additional 866,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

