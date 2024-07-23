Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $111.88. 251,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,837. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $114.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

