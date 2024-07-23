Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $57.61. 441,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,413. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

View Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.