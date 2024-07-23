Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after buying an additional 407,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.21. 3,652,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,308. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.27.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

