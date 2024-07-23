Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 841,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,437. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

