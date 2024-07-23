Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

