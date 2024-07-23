Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after purchasing an additional 567,390 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total transaction of $31,031,908.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,861,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,833,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total transaction of $31,031,908.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,861,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,833,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,958,138 shares of company stock valued at $839,667,790. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,653. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

