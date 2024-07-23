Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.82. 272,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,371. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

