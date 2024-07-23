Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $339,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

BATS:JMUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 241,437 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

