Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,069,000 after acquiring an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $180.88. 1,532,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,889. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

