Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $216.97. 2,784,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

