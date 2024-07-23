Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. 46,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,793. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $65.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

