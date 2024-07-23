Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,430. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,897,082. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

