Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,700,000 after buying an additional 546,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,477,000 after buying an additional 273,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $86,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 761,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDACORP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.7 %

IDA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 63,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,074. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

