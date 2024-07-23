Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 299.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 948,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on POR. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. 151,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

