Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. 541,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,102. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

