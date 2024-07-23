Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

