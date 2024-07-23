Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,418. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

