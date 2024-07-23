J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,204. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

